Ericsson presents a Green Financing Framework
News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/20/2022
STOCKHOLM – Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has established a Green Financing Framework to enable the company to issue green bonds and other green financing instruments. The proceeds will be exclusively allocated to investments in energy efficiency and renewable energy.
The framework has been developed in accordance with the 2021 ICMA Green Bond Principles (GBP). CICERO Shades of Green, a Norway-based institute for interdisciplinary climate research and a leading global provider of assessments related to green and sustainable financing, has acted as second party opinion provider.
