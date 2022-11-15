Ericsson and e& partner to build more sustainable future networks

STOCKHOLM – e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the 27th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP27) in Egypt, to explore initiatives aimed at reducing energy consumption and building more efficient and sustainable future networks.

The three-year partnership aims to support the Net Zero strategy of e& and Ericsson while exploring opportunities to reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption. The companies will also collaborate in hosting a series of knowledge-sharing sessions, covering Ericsson's global expertise in energy-efficient strategies, such as its 'Breaking the Energy Curve' initiative.

e& will continue to work towards reducing the carbon footprint through the utilization of Ericsson's industry-leading and sustainable products and services. Ericsson's global product 'Take-Back Program' will explored further for potential collaboration that could support e& drive responsible disposal and recycling of e-waste across the Group's network.

The partnership is part of e&'s ambition to accelerate the transition to Net Zero and underlines the importance of improving network energy performance to meet Net Zero targets.

