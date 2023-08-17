Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Climate Change

Ciena updates sustainability targets as telecom grapples with greenwashing

News Analysis

Ciena has updated its sustainability goals with science-based targets, which have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Meanwhile, other telecom giants such as Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile have struggled to reduce energy consumption over the past five years.

In 2021, Ciena announced a plan to be carbon neutral across Scope 1 and 2 emissions as well as some Scope 3 by the end of 2023. Scope 1 emissions are direct emissions from company-controlled/owned sources (such as fuel burned from a company's vehicle fleet); Scope 2 are indirect emissions from purchased electricity and HVAC systems (heating and cooling company buildings); and Scope 3 are any other emissions associated with a company's activities or value chain, according to Sustain Life and NationalGrid.

Beth Hunter, director of ESG communications and social impact for Ciena, recently told Light Reading that the company is "well on our way toward that goal."

On this episode of the Light Reading Podcast, Ciena's Beth Hunter and Helen Xenos discuss the company's sustainability goals.

"The telecommunications sector is one of the more ambitious sectors in term of sustainability and have really been leading in that area," said Hunter.

Some telcos aren't as green as they appear

While Hunter is optimistic about telecom's commitment to sustainability, some service providers have engaged in a bit of greenwashing, overselling the impact of their sustainability measures.

"Verizon's own energy use went up last year and...it emits nearly two-and-a-half times as much carbon dioxide as T-Mobile US," reported Light Reading's Iain Morris. T-Mobile's annual energy consumption has increased by a fifth since 2020.

Telcos' sustainability line in the sand may be dangerously close to high tide washing it away. (Image source: Anna Berkut/Alamy Stock Photo)

Telcos' sustainability line in the sand may be dangerously close to high tide washing it away.
(Image source: Anna Berkut/Alamy Stock Photo)

"Only AT&T can report sustained drops in both energy use and emissions in recent years," said Morris. "But it's less transparent in the important Scope 2 area...and it continues to use more energy and emit a bigger tonnage of carbon dioxide than either of its rivals." (Take a look at Morris' table on energy use and emissions by AT&T, T-Mobile US and Verizon from 2018 to 2022 here).

AT&T, Verizon and other major US-based service providers also recently came under fire for leaving lead incapsulated telecom wires in the ground. Lead was used to insulate and protect wires between the 1800s and 1960s. Most modern cabling is plastic, but federal agencies are currently sorting out whether to fine or force remediation of existing lead cabling, reported Light Reading's Mike Dano.

Back to Ciena's new SBTi targets

As a supplier, Ciena is in a position to help telcos reach their sustainability goals. The company has announced updated sustainability targets to include an absolute goal to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 80.6% by fiscal 2030 from fiscal 2019 levels. In addition, the company now has an intensity-based goal to reduce total Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions per unit of capacity shipped in Gbit/s by 71.3% by fiscal 2030 from fiscal 2019 levels.

Absolute goals focus on reducing GHG emissions by a set percentage and set target date. Intensity goals are a reduction of emissions based on an economic output such as employee headcount or revenue, which gives companies the ability to balance emissions reductions with economic growth.

"Our new science-based targets mark the next evolution of Ciena's sustainability journey, addressing our operations and supply chain, as well as our products and services," said Gary Smith, president and CEO of Ciena, in a statement. "By reducing energy, space, waste, and materials in our products, we can reduce the environmental impact of communications networks across the globe and help our customers achieve their climate ambitions."

Ciena said its targets align with the Paris Climate Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

"[Customers] have also seen energy consumption costs skyrocket in the past few years, so it's become very serious for them to take tangible steps to decrease the power and space with any new equipment they deploy," Helen Xenos, senior director of optical portfolio marketing for Ciena, told Light Reading in a recent podcast. "That's another key factor driving our investment direction and the solutions that we offer to our customers."

The company also plans to use 100% renewable energy in key facilities by the end of this year and use packaging with 70% recycled content by weight by 2025. Hunter explained that Ciena has a solar photovoltaic plant and uses renewable energy credits as ways to meet the 100% renewable energy goal.

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Residential Broadband Network Checklist
Comparative Digital Divide Network Economics
New Study of Real-World Fiber Broadband Costs
Tarana Executive Summary
How You Can Scale for Growth and Deliver an Exceptional Subscriber Experience
How Broadband Service Providers Can Become the Catalyst for Small Business Growth
How To Make Your Broadband Operations a Subscriber Experience Differentiator - Embrace Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning
The Simplified Network - How to Deliver the New Era of Broadband Services
Educational Resources Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 24, 2023 Reimagine IPoDWDM with Converged Optical Routing Architecture
August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
September 7, 2023 Leveraging Location Intelligence for Sustainable Operations in Telecommunications
September 11, 2023 How to supercharge operations with intelligent inventory & assurance
September 12, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 1
September 13, 2023 Test Automation - A Key to Telco Cloud Adoption
September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE