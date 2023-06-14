Sign In Register
Climate Change

Ciena pursues carbon neutral status by 2024

6/14/2023


OTTAWA – Ciena Vectors Event – Beth Hunter, director of ESG communications and social impact, and Helen Xenos, senior director of optical portfolio marketing for Ciena, joined the podcast to discuss Ciena's carbon neutral and emission reduction goals for 2024.

"We've had a goal to be carbon neutral for scope one, scope two and certain scope three emissions by 2024. We're well on our way toward that goal," said Hunter.

Hunter explained Ciena's target to operate on 100% renewable energy by 2024 as well. Ciena is also working toward shifting to 70% recycled packaging by 2025.

Xenos and Hunter also discussed energy efficient features within the new WaveLogic 6 modem, a 1.6 Tbit/s coherent optical technology.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we covered:

  • Ciena's sustainability goals for the near term. (00:35)
  • Why Ciena is focused on sustainability. (03:15)
  • Energy efficiency features in the WaveLogic 6 modem. (05:59)
  • Liquid cooling option for WaveLogic 6. (08:31)
  • Highlights from the Ciena Vectors Event. (11:42)

Related stories and links:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

