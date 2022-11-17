Calix cuts E3-2 Intelligent Access EDGE power usage by 50%

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced the expanded capabilities of the Calix Intelligent Access EDGE™ platform with the launch of new Calix E3-2 modules. With the addition of three new modules, the E3-2 enables broadband service providers (BSPs) to turn up new markets quickly and achieve impressive sustainability benefits. These new enhancements make the E3-2 the most flexible, operationally efficient, and eco-friendly solution for both rural and suburban markets. They also reduce network power consumption by as much as 50 percent per port. The E3-2 is temperature-hardened, mountable anywhere, and easily maintained—making it the ideal system for environmentally challenged areas and locations where building a remote cabinet is not economically feasible. It is also perfectly placed in suburban cities and towns thanks to its deployment flexibility and increased XGS-PON capacity. This also enables Calix-partnered BSPs to grow their green broadband initiatives by rapidly entering new markets and seamlessly turning up services with more energy efficiency. As billions of dollars of unprecedented federal and state funding continue to pour into the broadband industry, even rural markets have become competitive. With the new E3-2 modules, BSPs of any size gain speed of deployment, faster time to market, and faster time to revenue. They will also benefit from the E3-2's modularity that enables rapid migration from GPON to XGS-PON-based services. By supporting both technologies in a single remote system, the E3-2 provides a completely cost-effective, field-serviceable, future-proof solution.

The new E3-2 modules enable BSPs to turn up subscriber services 70 percent faster so they can beat competitors to market while reducing overall OPEX. The E3-2 leverages the energy-efficient end-to-end platforms from Calix—Calix Revenue EDGE™, Intelligent Access EDGE, and Calix Cloud®—to help service providers reduce power consumption by as much as 50 percent per port and multi-system operators (MSOs) by as much as 90 percent compared to DOCSIS/HFC networks.

The E3-2 modules include a new XGS-PON/GPON interface module (XG401), a switch module (RSX2001), and a 10GE/25GE WAN module (XE402). These accelerate time to market by enabling BSPs to:

Deploy the E3-2 quickly, in more locations, and for less OPEX than other solutions. Increased deployment flexibility makes it ideal for supporting rural markets, multi-dwelling units (MDU) and multi-tenant units (MTUs), or suburban housing developments. Thanks to its sealed, air-cooled design that eliminates the need for fans, it can be placed anywhere. It can be mounted on a wall, pole, or strand, in a pedestal, or in CoolPed enclosures. This reduces the need to incur expenses related to cabinet-based deployments, resulting in a 50 percent overall OPEX reduction compared to cabinet-based solutions.

Leverage rapid XGS-PON integration to turn up services in rural and suburban markets faster than the competition. The new E3-2 has eight ports that support anyPON. Its high-density GPON/XGS-PON eight-port capacity ensures it meets any deployment requirement, thanks to integrated multi-PON optics. The ease of delivering such services further enhances the benefits of an investment in an Always On network, powered by the Intelligent Access EDGE platform. An Always On network enables upgrades with zero subscriber outage downtime while delivering exceptional subscriber experiences that support market growth.

Reduce network power consumption for consumers by 50 percent per port. The E3-2 enables BSPs to grow their green broadband initiatives with a solution that works in more use cases. Not only does it reduce power consumption by as much as 50 percent per port, but it also greatly reduces OPEX—supporting more growth opportunities while accelerating a BSP's time to revenue in new markets.

To support the deployment of the E3-2, Calix Education Services has launched a new enterprise subscription for Intelligent Access EDGE customers. The Intelligent Access EDGE Enterprise eLearning Subscription provides easy access to all eLearning courses relevant to Intelligent Access EDGE solutions. This helps teams improve productivity and technician confidence.

