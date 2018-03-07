|
Cisco's Yvette Kanouff: How We Get Real Results From Network Automation
7/10/2018
Cisco's top service provider executive is moving quickly to create value for carrier class software in a hardware-based business and helping her customers reach unheard of levels of automation in their networks. Watch this most recent conversation with Yvette Kanouff to find just how well Cisco's service provider business fits in with the rest of the company's priorities.
