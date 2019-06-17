Video

Cisco's SP Chief Eyes the 5G Opportunity

6/17/2019
50%
50%
Cisco's Jonathan Davidson is the chief executive of the company's service provider business. During the company's Cisco Live event, he offered some commentary on how Cisco is looking at the nascent but potentially explosive 5G opportunity, and how that might play into Cisco's business, including its SD-WAN activities.
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT