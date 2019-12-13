& cplSiteName &
Video

Cisco's Paolo Campoli: When Security Is Network-Based

12/13/2019
Paolo Campoli, head of the SP Sector for Cisco EMEAR, discusses the trends of security in enterprise and small to midsized companies, and the opportunity with Cisco Umbrella to make 5G and broadband networks inherently secure and suitable to support the Country Digital agenda.
Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Vienna Views: Pics From the 2020 Vision Executive Summit
More Slideshows