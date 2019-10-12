& cplSiteName &
Cisco's Kumar Reddy: 5G Is Much More Than a Radio

12/10/2019
Light Reading's Ray Le Maistre and Cisco's Kumar Reddy discuss 5G's value relative to the applications, experiences and services it enables across wired and wireless networks. They also cover how 5G's value and revenue potential extends into consumer and enterprise markets.
