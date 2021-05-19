Sign In Register
Cisco reports revenue gains in Q3

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/19/2021
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Cisco today reported third quarter results for the period ended May 1, 2021. Cisco reported third quarter revenue of $12.8 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $2.9 billion or $0.68 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $3.5 billion or $0.83 per share.

News Summary:

  • Overall performance: $12.8 billion in revenue, up 7% year over year with broad-based strength across the business; GAAP EPS $0.68 and Non-GAAP EPS $0.83, each up 5% year over year.
  • 10% year-over-year total product order growth representing the strongest demand in nearly a decade
  • Continued momentum in transforming business to software and subscriptions: 81% of software revenue sold as a subscription, up from 76% last quarter

Q3 Results:

  • Revenue: $12.8 billion
  • Increase of 7% year over year
  • Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.68; Non-GAAP: $0.83
  • GAAP EPS increased 5% year over year
  • Non-GAAP EPS increased 5% year over year

Q4 Guidance:

  • Revenue: 6% to 8% growth year over year
  • Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.64 to $0.69; Non-GAAP: $0.81 to $0.83

Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO)

