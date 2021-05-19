Cisco reports revenue gains in Q3

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Cisco today reported third quarter results for the period ended May 1, 2021. Cisco reported third quarter revenue of $12.8 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $2.9 billion or $0.68 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $3.5 billion or $0.83 per share.

News Summary:

Overall performance: $12.8 billion in revenue, up 7% year over year with broad-based strength across the business; GAAP EPS $0.68 and Non-GAAP EPS $0.83, each up 5% year over year.

10% year-over-year total product order growth representing the strongest demand in nearly a decade

Continued momentum in transforming business to software and subscriptions: 81% of software revenue sold as a subscription, up from 76% last quarter

Q3 Results:

Revenue: $12.8 billion

Increase of 7% year over year

Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.68; Non-GAAP: $0.83

GAAP EPS increased 5% year over year

Non-GAAP EPS increased 5% year over year

Q4 Guidance:

Revenue: 6% to 8% growth year over year

Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.64 to $0.69; Non-GAAP: $0.81 to $0.83

