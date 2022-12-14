Sign In Register
Digital Divide

Ciena and Digital Promise team up with three Atlanta public schools to support students

ATLANTA – Atlanta Public Schools has collaborated with Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) and Digital Promise to provide a unique learning opportunity for Benjamin E. Mays High School, Coretta Scott King Young Women's Leadership Academy and B.E.S.T. Academy 9-12 educators and students. Through an application process, these three schools were awarded a $45,000 grant to provide digital tools and resources to engage students in the Ciena Solutions Challenge, where students solve real-world problems identified in the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals that impact them and their individual communities. Students will collaborate with each other to come up with a real-world problem they want to solve and use various tools and processes such as digital fabrication, coding, robotics and media production that support student creativity, innovation and invention to solve that problem.

Through this program, Benjamin E. Mays High School, Coretta Scott King Young Women's Leadership Academy and B.E.S.T. Academy now join a cohort of model schools participating in the Ciena Solutions Challenge. Teachers will gain professional learning experiences to guide their students through the creation of solutions to problems that affect them and the world that they live in.

Atlanta Public Schools join the first cohort of Ciena Solutions Challenge model schools from Ottawa Catholic School Board and Ottawa-Carleton District School Board in Ottawa, ON, Canada.

Read the full press release here.

Ciena

