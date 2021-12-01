Wednesday, January 13 - 11am ET / 4pm BST

Successful automation requires analytics and intelligence—as well as software control—to implement and drive the closed loop. Network operators are challenged by ongoing capacity surges coupled with the unpredictable nature of networks and associated demands. Intelligent, data-driven analytics and automation are needed to address ever-changing customer requirements. In this podcast episode, Omdia analyst James Crawshaw and Ciena's Brian Lavallée discuss the benefits of intelligent automation to network operators.

