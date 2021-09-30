Sign In Register
China Mobile and Huawei win 5G Core Leadership Award at the 5G World Summit

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/30/2021
Comment (0)

LONDON – At the 2021 5G World Summit, hosted by Informa Tech, China Mobile and Huawei received the 5G Core Leadership award by Omdia, a world-renowned technology consulting firm. This award represents recognition of their outstanding achievements in 5G core network standards development, technology innovation, and commercial use practices, which have set a benchmark for global 5G construction and development.

5G is the foundation of the intelligent world, and the 5G core network is the key to enabling ubiquitous connectivity and industry applications. To unleash more of 5G's potential, China Mobile has built more than 510 thousand 5G base stations and is providing services to more than 300 million 5G subscribers. In addition to these base stations, it has built the world's largest 5GtoC/5GtoB core network, telco cloud, 4G network, and 5G SA network.

To implement the 5G+ plan, China Mobile has teamed up with Huawei and built the world's largest cloud-based telecom resource pool in China. It has deployed as many as nearly 1000 sets of 5G core network NFs to serve hundreds of millions of users. So far, 70% of core network functions have been cloudified and the number will reach 100% by 2025.

On top of all this, China Mobile has built the world's largest "centralized + distributed" 5G SA core network, which now has over 100 million subscribers. With 5G edge networks deployed at multiple layers covering regions, cities, and campuses, it can use forwarding-plane devices at each layer to flexibly distribute service traffic based on service types, locations, and subscription data, to fit various application scenarios.

China Mobile and Huawei have jointly planned an eight-level disaster recovery solution and proposed the first regional disaster recovery mechanism for 5G core networks. The solution can help restore services when faults occur at different levels, from a VM to a DC. The two have tested the solution on the live networks and, during this process, enhanced their capabilities in network disaster recovery, service fault detection, and emergency handling. Due to their efforts, they have built a cutting-edge 5G network providing wide coverage, excellent performance, and efficient resource utilization, better promoting 5G applications and powering thousands of industries.

In the acceptance speech, Dr. Li Huidi, Executive Vice President of China Mobile, said, "We're honored to receive this award and recognition for our 5G core networks. 5G is booming, enabling the digital economy. We will continue to work with industry partners to innovate and make 5G the main channel of information flow, an accelerator of industry transformation and upgrade, and a new cornerstone for the digital society."

Wang Tao, Executive Director of the Board and Chairman of ICT Infrastructure Managing Board of Huawei, said: "It's an honor to receive the 5G Core Leadership award with China Mobile. This award is a recognition of what we have achieved through our long-term cooperation. In the future, Huawei will deepen cooperation with global customers and industry partners to create high-quality 5G networks, bring digital to more people and industries, and build a better, intelligent world together."

