Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register

Charting the path forward for 400G+ coherent optics

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Comment (0)

The move to 400G requires a number of big decisions. Do you standardize on pluggable optics or opt for a mix of embedded and pluggable options? If so, what goes where? Do you migrate to IPoDWDM, retain traditional DWDM systems or opt for a mix of both? If maintaining traditional DWDM systems, what role (if any) should 400G coherent pluggables serve?

To understand the future of high speed coherent optics, Heavy Reading launched the Coherent Optics Market Leadership Program with industry partners Ciena, Effect Photonics, Infinera and Ribbon. The 2022 project was based on a global network operator survey, conducted in August, that attracted 87 qualified responses.

This is the final installment of four blogs highlighting the key findings from the 2022 Coherent Optics Survey. It focuses on operator preferences for embedded versus coherent pluggable optics and the challenges in integrating coherent optics in routers, or IP over DWDM (IPoDWDM).

Decision time

Heavy Reading asked network operators about their coherent optical network evolution strategies. The survey data shows that network operators are evenly split. 35% intend to use whatever technology provides the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) for each network segment, and 36% plan to standardize on pluggable optics in the aggregation/metro and 600G/800G for the long-haul/backbone network.

The split makes sense. Compared to pluggables, embedded optics may cost more, but they also deliver higher performance (as measured in reach and spectral efficiency). These attributes are most prized in long-haul and subsea networks, where the longest reach translates directly to lowest cost/bit by eliminating regeneration sites, maximizing fiber capacity and enabling the delivery of 400GbE services over any distance. Presumably, the 35% of operators that want the best technology for each network segment will largely favor embedded optics for their long-haul networks, as this approach addresses maximum cost/bit savings with best spectral efficiency.

Given the breadth of different types of network architectures, fiber plant characteristics and geographic coverage around the world, there is no one-size-fits-all solution for network operators.

Which statement best describes your coherent optical network evolution strategy?
n=87 (Source: Heavy Reading, 2022)
n=87
(Source: Heavy Reading, 2022)

Requirements for the metro

In metro networks, the choice of pluggable versus embedded optics is more complex but will, again, be dictated by network characteristics. Interoperable coherent pluggable optics can address a subset of metro architectures. 400G coherent pluggables with enhanced capabilities will address a greater range of reach and line system requirements for many operators. Where bandwidth demands, service type and ROADM configuration require greater spectral efficiency, embedded optics will be needed.

For the near term, at least, the majority of operators expect a hybrid environment of coexistence between pluggable and embedded optics, with 57% of respondents expecting a mix of embedded 600/800G and pluggable optics in their metro networks. Thanks to continued innovation in coherent optical technology to enable a wide breadth of pluggable coherent capabilities, along with broad-based industry collaboration in standards bodies, the growing momentum of pluggables is clear. Nearly one-third (28%) of operators expect to utilize 100–400G pluggable optics exclusively in their metro networks. 15% still expect to standardize on high performance embedded optics only.

What are your requirements for your metro network deployments?
n=87 (Source: Heavy Reading, 2022)
n=87
(Source: Heavy Reading, 2022)

Barriers to IPoDWDM

The adoption of coherent pluggable optics opens the door to new metro architectures based on integrating those optics directly in routers (i.e., IPoDWDM). The promise of coherent IPoDWDM is great, and Heavy Reading and other research companies are covering the emerging trend extensively, including in earlier blogs in this series.

But like any new technology, there are still significant challenges that must be addressed. The top IPoDWDM barriers selected by operator respondents are lack of converged organizations (selected by 34% of respondents), insufficient number of third-party pluggable optics (selected by 31%), lack of router ports supporting 15+ watts (30%), and lack of APIs to manage the optical layer through routers (also 30%). Significantly, of the 10 barriers listed, 7 of them were selected by at least 25% — meaning that many barriers are top of mind for many operators.

What are the top barriers to coherent DWDM pluggables adoption in routing/switching products (IPoDWDM)?
n=87 (Source: Heavy Reading, 2022)
n=87
(Source: Heavy Reading, 2022)

Lack of convergence between IP and optics groups is commonly cited as a top barrier — both in past Heavy Reading surveys on IPoDWDM architectures and in individual discussions with operators and suppliers. But a large number of operators claim varying degrees of organizational convergence today. Heavy Reading wanted to understand how respondents with converged roles view top barriers to IPoDWDM adoption. We filtered results by those whose roles include both IP and optics (e.g., converged functions).

For this subset of operators, the lack of APIs to manage the optical layer rises to the top (selected by 38% of the group). The data suggests that as operators successfully tackle organizational convergence, the lack of APIs will become the next big issue to resolve. It is also interesting that, even for respondents in converged roles, the lack of convergence between IP and optical groups remains a primary IPoDWDM challenge, possibly indicating disparate operational processes that need to be consolidated. Ranking second, and tied with the lack of third-party pluggables options, lack of converged organization was selected by 31% of this subset.

Results indicate that, despite the promise of IPoDWDM and operators' moves toward network convergence, there is still much organizational work to be done.

Looking for more information?

This blog is sponsored by Ciena.

— Sterling Perrin, Senior Principal Analyst — Optical Networking & Transport, Heavy Reading https://www.lightreading.com/profile.asp?piddl_userid=64198

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Automated operations for 5G network slicing

Heavy Reading operator survey identifies end-to-end orchestration as a key requirement for 5G network slicing. #sponsored

Now is the time to take 5G indoors

Indoor 5G is the next logical step to deliver a great indoor experience and enable advanced use cases. #sponsored

New frontiers for coherent optics

As coherent optical technology evolves, it introduces new opportunities for operators but also new requirements for addressing those opportunities. Operators are eyeing 400G transport services for both internal and external applications, and pushing coherent optics at 100G data rates down to the metro edge. #sponsored

Coherent 400G and beyond: Architectures and applications

Results from Heavy Reading's 2022 Coherent Optics Survey indicate that the future of optics is not one-size-fits-all, but rather, a mix of pluggable and embedded optics across different architectures. #sponsored

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
December 1, 2022 How Hybrid Supercapacitor Energy Storage Can Help Broadband Service Providers Improve Reliability, Reduce Costs and Achieve Sustainability Goals
December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
December 12, 2022 5G Leads The Stride Webinar 1: Leading 5G Business Cases
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
December 13, 2022 Simplify your Multicloud Networking to Improve Business Agility and Reduce TCO
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Connecting Africa With Ultra-Automation And Autonomous Networks By Kerry Doyle
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Jointly Improves 5G Voice Experience By Huawei
ZTE showcases 5G-enabled digital transformation By Ken Wieland
MTN on path to unlocking 5GtoB opportunities in Africa By Ken Wieland
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why cybersecurity in rural broadband buildout strategies is critical By
Private 5G: A game-changer for service providers By
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE