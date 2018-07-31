Charter Sheds 73K Video Subs in Q2, Adds 218K Internet Customers

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Charter Communications, Inc. (along with its subsidiaries, the "Company" or "Charter") today reported financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Key highlights:

As of June 30, 2018, Charter had 27.6 million total customer relationships and 52.9 million total PSUs.

Second quarter total residential and SMB customer relationships increased 196,000, compared to 213,000 during the second quarter of 2017. Over the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, total residential and SMB customer relationships grew by 3.3%.

In the second quarter, total residential and SMB video, Internet and voice customers increased by 202,000, as compared to 246,000 during the second quarter of 2017.

Second quarter revenues of $10.9 billion grew 4.8%, as compared to the prior year period, driven by residential revenue growth of 4.6%, commercial revenue growth of 4.4%, and advertising revenue growth of 12.0%.

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA1 of $4.1 billion grew 5.3% year-over-year, and 6.2% when excluding second quarter mobile costs.

Net income attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $273 million in the second quarter, compared to $139 million during the same period last year.

Second quarter capital expenditures totaled $2.4 billion compared to $2.1 billion during the second quarter of 2017, primarily driven by in-year timing differences and Charter's all-digital and Internet speed increase initiatives. Second quarter capital expenditures included $88 million of all-digital costs and $53 million of mobile launch costs.

During the second quarter, Charter purchased approximately 6.4 million shares of Charter Class A common stock and Charter Communications Holdings, LLC ("Charter Holdings") common units for approximately $1.9 billion.

"Over the last two years, we have invested significantly to quickly integrate and unify the operating strategies of three large cable operators. While that process is disruptive, it has allowed us to position our residential and commercial businesses for long term growth and success, which is beginning to show in our operating results," said Tom Rutledge, Chairman and CEO of Charter Communications. "By the end of this year our integration will be nearly complete, and we will be operating as one company, with a unified product, marketing, and service infrastructure, which will allow us to accelerate growth and innovate faster."

During the second quarter of 2018, Charter's residential customer relationships grew by 141,000, while second quarter 2017 customer relationships grew by 166,000. Residential PSUs increased by 100,000 in the second quarter of 2018, compared to second quarter 2017 residential PSU additions of 153,000. The year-over-year decrease in PSU additions was primarily driven by a decline in voice net additions in the second quarter of 2018. As of June 30, 2018, Charter had 25.9 million residential customer relationships and 49.6 million residential PSUs.

Charter added 218,000 residential Internet customers in the second quarter of 2018, versus second quarter 2017 Internet customers additions of 230,000. As of June 30, 2018, Charter had 23.1 million residential Internet customers, with over 80% of those residential Internet customers subscribing to tiers that provided 60 Mbps or more of speed, and over 60% subscribing to Internet tiers that provided 100 Mbps or more of speed. Currently, 100 Mbps is the slowest speed offered to new Internet customers in 99% of Charter's footprint.

During the second quarter, Charter further expanded the availability of its Spectrum Internet Gig service (940 Mbps) to a number of new markets. The service, which uses DOCSIS 3.1 technology, is now available in approximately 60% of Charter's footprint. Charter expects to offer its Spectrum Internet Gig service to nearly all of its footprint by the end of 2018. Additionally, Charter is doubling minimum Internet speeds to 200 Mbps in a number of markets at no additional cost to new and existing Spectrum Internet customers.

Residential video customers decreased by 73,000 in the second quarter of 2018, while second quarter 2017 video customers decreased by 91,000. During the year ended June 30, 2018, limited basic video subscriptions represented all of Charter's residential video customer losses, while the combination of traditional expanded basic video, and Charter's Stream and Choice packages contributed to video customer growth. As of June 30, 2018, Charter had 16.2 million residential video customers.

