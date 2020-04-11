Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Cellnex towers over European telecom as net loss widens

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 11/4/2020
Comment (0)

Investors look chuffed with the latest results from Cellnex, a growing force in Europe's busy market for telecom towers, despite a widening of its net loss this year.

The Spanish company's share price was trading up 4% in Madrid just before noon and is worth 50% more than it was this time last year – not bad, considering the economic crisis outside China, and an improvement that most telecom CEOs would envy in good times.

Cellnex seems to be on a mission to acquire as much infrastructure as it possibly can. So far this year it has splurged about €1.2 billion (US$1.4 billion) on 5,000 sites in Portugal, another €800 million ($939 million) on 7,000 towers in Poland and some £2 billion ($2.6 billion) on assets in the UK.

And that's ignoring various other deals that cover everything from fiber-optic equipment to connectivity gear installed on the Madrid underground.

Its sprawling footprint will now take in about 73,000 sites, a tenfold increase since 2014. Cellnex has exploded in size.

Soaring

Not all existing sites have been acquired, but most have. The latest statement points to a 70% increase in overall "points of presence" in the last year. Organically, the growth rate was just 5%.

And that frenzy of takeover activity explains why some of the numbers have exploded, too.

Revenues for the first nine months soared 53%, to about €1.15 billion ($1.35 billion), compared with the year-earlier period. Earnings (before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) rose 68%, to €838 million ($984 million).

Source: Cellnex
Source: Cellnex

Cellnex's shareholders were able to overlook a sevenfold increase in the net loss, to €84 million ($97 million), because they have bought into the long-term strategy.

They include deep-pocketed investment funds like Edizione, GIC and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, all convinced infrastructure is a safe long-term bet that will pay out a steady stream of revenues and profits.

Much like other similar infrastructure firms, Cellnex makes money from renting space on its towers to the operators who actually provide a service to everyday consumers.

That is seen as a dependable source of revenues because of the growing demand for connectivity.

Telecom operators could make the same argument and yet their own valuations have plummeted in recent years on Europe's stock exchanges.

Assailed by all manner of competitive and regulatory challenges, many have been eager to offload assets and strike tenancy agreements with Cellnex.

Towers, towers everywhere

There is a danger for Cellnex because other players, including some of the operators divesting their assets, also crave a role as regional towercos.

Vodafone is setting up a business it calls Vantage Towers. Telefónica owns a controlling stake in Telxius, another specialist. France's Orange is also spinning off its infrastructure. European tower companies appear to be springing up everywhere.

This means a growing number of infrastructure firms are competing for the same customers. Europe is not gaining service providers, either. A softening of the regulatory line on mergers and acquisitions might even whittle them down.

Densification could have the opposite effect, of course. With the rollout of 5G, some operators are investing in additional sites, including "small cells" designed to provide high-speed connectivity in specific zones. All that works to the advantage of Cellnex.

Still, its tenancy ratio – which measures the number of customers per site – rose just 3% in the last year, and Cellnex was not for disclosing the actual figure in its statement.

The good news for such an acquisitive business is that net debt has fallen by around €160 million ($188 million) since the end of last year, to less than €3.8 billion ($4.5 billion).

And Cellnex says it has access to cash and undrawn debt amounting to about €7.2 billion ($8.5 billion).

The 73,000 towers it claims in its latest statement put it far ahead of plans announced in July, when it was targeting 61,000 by 2027. But there is no indication from Cellnex that its buying spree is over.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
November 10, 2020 Scaling Telco Expertise With OpenShift Kubernetes Operators
November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
November 11, 2020 Network Disaggregation at the Edge With the Open SD-Edge Platform
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 18, 2020 Delivering a 'Born Digital' Service Experience
November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline | Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
Why Containerized Probes Are Needed for In-Depth Subscriber Analytics and Advanced Troubleshooting for 5G By Michal Fridman, VP Marketing and Business Development, Radcom
Building Safe, Productive Workspaces in the Office and at Home By Leonard Callejo, Director, Online Marketing, Cisco Webex.com
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE