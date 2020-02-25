Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register

CAT cooperates with Huawei to build Southeast Asia's first international OTN premium private line network

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/25/2020
Comment (0)

LONDON – CAT, Thailand's national telecom operator, and Huawei announced that they will build Southeast Asia’s first OTN premium private line network. This network aims to serve multinational companies and customers in public and private sectors, such as government agencies and finance customers. The network will provide high-quality domestic and international private lines to support the global transformation of enterprises and lay a solid network foundation for the Thailand 4.0 strategy.

The Thailand 4.0 strategy aims to transform traditional small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) into intelligent enterprises, and add value to traditional service industries. Furthermore, Thailand's major companies are accelerating their digital transformation while expanding their global presence. This raises the requirements for international private leased circuits (IPLCs), including faster data transmission, better network stability, and lower network latency.

CAT is poised to shoulder the responsibility of building high-quality network infrastructure to support the 4.0 strategy. The majority of CAT’s enterprise private lines are MPLS VPN based. The private lines suffer from unstable latency, an availability that does not exceed 99.9%, network resources that are not visible, a long service provisioning period, and lack of value-added functions such as on-demand bandwidth. This does not live up to CAT's reputation as a leading, nation-wide telecommunications service provider.

As one of the early adopters of Huawei's premium private line concept, CAT has upgraded its existing 100G cross-border network by deploying Huawei's Intelligent OptiX Network solution to build a high-quality private line network that covers the whole of Thailand, while connecting China, Singapore, Cambodia, and Myanmar. This cements Thailand's position as an ASEAN Digital Hub. The network provides superior IPLCs featuring a high bandwidth, availability exceeding 99.99%, millisecond-level latency, fast provisioning (within days), and real-time SLA visualization to support Southeast Asian enterprises in their international transformation.

Commenting on the cooperation, Colonel Sanpachai Huvanandana, President of CAT, said: "This OTN premium private line network will cover 76 administrative regions in Thailand and connects multiple countries around the world. It can provide 2M to 100G high-quality private lines for enterprises in Southeast Asia, facilitating digital transformation. It will also strengthen our Business-to-Business sector and become an engine driving CAT's development in 2020."

Kevin Huang, Vice President of Huawei's Transmission & Access Product Line, said: "With a strong presence and in-depth understanding of the OTN field and enterprise private line requirements, Huawei has proposed the OTN premium private line solution that features technological advancement and sustainable evolution. This solution aims to provide ubiquitous optical connections for enterprises to enjoy a quality experience and create a win-win situation for enterprises and operators."

Huawei has over 20 years of experience in the optical network field and has held the largest market share for 10 consecutive years. Huawei has built more than 30 OTN premium private line networks for global operators by leveraging a portfolio of advanced products, including the OptiXstar OTN CPE, ASON, and iMaster NCE. For the future, Huawei will continue to promote innovative next-generation OTN technologies to help operators build leading premium private line networks and accelerate the digital transformation of global enterprises around the globe.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Thailand's 3BB Wins Gamer Market With Smart Home Broadband By Huawei
Omdia: Huawei ONT Market Share Highest for About 10 Years By Huawei
All-Optical Network Strategy and Coordinated Planning Are the Cornerstone for Building Full-Service Target Networks By Zhang Jun, Huawei
Liquid OTN Drives the Popularity of OTN Premium Private Lines By Huawei
Tapping 5G-Era Storage to Turn Data Into Business Opportunities By Peter Zhou, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE