Wind River Acquires Star Lab

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Wind River, a leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, today announced its acquisition of Star Lab, a leader in cybersecurity for embedded systems. The acquisition broadens the comprehensive Wind River software portfolio with a system protection and anti-tamper toolset for Linux, an open source–based hypervisor, and a secure boot solution. Star Lab is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Wind River. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Historically, embedded devices have functioned in isolation, deployed to environments minimally connected to the outside world. However, with the emergence of ubiquitous connectivity paradigms such as IoT and remotely monitored/autonomously controlled industrial and transportation systems, today’s cyber threat landscape is rapidly evolving. Central to this evolution is the ease with which a focused and resourced adversary can acquire and reverse engineer deployed embedded systems. In addition to modification or subversion of a single specific device, hands-on physical access also aids an attacker in discovery of remotely-triggerable software vulnerabilities.

Specializing in cyber and anti-tamper security software for Linux, Star Lab provides embedded security for the most mission-critical systems, infrastructure, and equipment in the world. While born and bred in aerospace and defense, its solutions can tackle the hardest security challenges across critical infrastructure, including proactive protection of systems, even during sophisticated and targeted attacks that breach traditional defensive mechanisms. Star Lab advances the Wind River strategy for delivering security across the system, from boot to deployment and operations.

“The Star Lab offering is a perfect complement and extension to the Wind River portfolio, and addresses a growing trend where Linux cybersecurity and anti-tamper capabilities are becoming a requirement across industries such as aerospace, automotive, defense, and industrial,” said Jim Douglas, president and CEO of Wind River. “Our customers want to create security-based differentiation in their product lines using a multi-layer security approach; by combining the security- and Linux-related strengths of both companies, we believe we will be able to deliver immediate increased value and a competitive advantage.”

Star Lab’s products are founded on a secure-by-design engineering philosophy, leveraging design patterns that reduce attack surface, isolate critical functionality and contain or mitigate even successful attacks. Its products, which are conformant with NIST 800-53 technical controls for federal information systems and consistently pass independent verification/validation testing, include the following:

Security Suite: The suite offers robust Linux cybersecurity and anti-tamper capabilities for operationally-deployed Linux systems and distributions.

Embedded Hypervisor: Designed specifically for use in open, hostile computing environments, the Xen-based hypervisor offers a secure open source virtualization solution for embedded mission systems.

Secure Boot: A measured-boot solution ensures that a device’s firmware and boot code is legitimate and has not been maliciously modified or manipulated.

“With advances in technology far outpacing corresponding advances in security, the Star Lab security philosophy is to assume compromise and design a system that prioritizes protectability, resiliency, and recoverability,” said Irby Thompson, CEO of Star Lab. “Like Wind River, the Star Lab portfolio was launched with the sole focus of building products that are uncompromising in their ability to protect mission-critical systems. Becoming part of the Wind River family will not only strengthen our value and offerings to our current aerospace and defense clients, but also allow us to scale to new opportunities faster, as well as expand our reach into new vertical markets."

Wind River solutions deliver everything needed to secure embedded systems, protect communication between devices and across systems, safeguard them over time, and respond quickly as new threats emerge. Additionally, the company’s development processes and security capabilities meet rigorous requirements in place across critical infrastructure. According to VDC Research, Wind River has the leading market share in commercial embedded Linux, embedded hypervisors, and secure operating systems. The acquisition of Star Lab further extends Wind River’s leadership in these categories.

