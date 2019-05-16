Eurobites: UK Security Report Says Huawei Can't Be Trusted

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Bouygues gets off to a flier; Sunrise raises its earnings guidance; Vodafone/INWIT towers deal set for the summer.

In a statement, a Huawei spokesperson responded:

This report is long on politically motivated insinuation but short on fact. It fundamentally misunderstands the nature of modern China, global technology markets and of 5G. The isolationist approach they recommend may support an America first trade agenda but it's hard to see how it’s in UK's national interest. We are an independent, employee-owned company which does not take instructions from the Chinese government. In 32 years, there have been no significant cyber security issues with our equipment. We hope and expect that any decision on Huawei's participation in Britain's build-out of 5G networks will be based on solid evidence, rather than on unfounded speculation and groundless accusations.

This latest chapter in the Huawei/UK relationship comes in the wake of President Trump's executive order yesterday that has given the US Commerce Secretary the ability to ban the import of gear and services from companies that are perceived have close ties to foreign governments, a move widely understood to be aimed squarely at Huawei. (See Trump Clears the Way for a Huawei Ban.)