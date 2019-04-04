& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: Swedish Govt Considers Sale of Telia Stake

Paul Rainford
4/4/2019
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: T-Systems teams up with Israel's Argus on automotive cybersecurity; AirTies completes Technicolor WiFi deal; BBC's iPlayer streams FA Cup in Ultra HD.

  • Will the Swedish government be persuaded to sell its $7.5 billion stake in operator Telia? That's what the country's parliament has called for, claiming that it could be done without compromising national infrastructure. As Reuters reports, has previously opposed the sale of the 37% stake on national security grounds.

  • T-Systems, Deutsche Telekom's IT services subsidiary, is to collaborate with Israel-based Continental subsidiary Argus Cyber Security on cybersecurity technology for cars.

  • Istanbul-based AirTies has completed its acquisition of Technicolor's WiFi management business, Wireless Doctor. As part of the deal, Bart Vercammen, who previously served as CTO for the CPE Business Unit of Technicolor, has joined AirTies as executive vice president and general manager of AirTies' software product line.

  • The BBC's iPlayer video catch-up service is to show one semi-final and the final of English soccer's FA Cup live in Ultra HD and HDR for the first time. Due to the high bandwidth required, however, there will be a cap of tens of thousands of people watching live at a time. This forms part of a series of Ultra HD trials being carried out by the BBC -- last summer the broadcaster tested the technology during its coverage of the Wimbledon tennis grand slam and the soccer World Cup. But whatever format it is shown in, Team Eurobites can personally guarantee it won't be as memorable as this bit of FA Cup action from yesteryear, which has become known in British folklore as "The Invasion of the Parkas"…

  • Swisscom has, for the fourth year in a row, come out on top in a mobile network test carried out by trade journal CHIP, ahead of rivals Sunrise and Salt. For our German-speaking readers, the coverage of the test can be read in full here.

  • Telecom Italia has joined the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, which, as its name suggests, is an initiative that seeks to promote collaboration among technology companies in the face of online threats.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

