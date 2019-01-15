Eurobites: Norway Contemplates Huawei Freeze-Out

Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) and Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) are claiming to be the first to successfully demonstrate a millimeter wave link with a data transmission rate of 40 Gbit/s following a joint trial carried out at DT's service center in Athens. This, the pair say, is four times greater than the rate achieved by current commercial millimeter wave offerings. The trial was carried out over a "hop distance" of 1.4km, using Ericsson's Mini-Link 6352 microwave technology and its Router 6000, among other kit.
A "rent stalemate" between mobile network operators and tower site landlords could hamper the rollout of 5G in the UK, according to London law firm EMW. City AM reports that since a new code was introduced by the British government in 2017, which pinned the value of the land to a landlord, rather than to its value to the network operator, operators and landlords have struggled to negotiate what they both consider to be fair rents for the tower sites.
Telenor Maritime has appointed Lars Erik Lunøe as its new CEO, effective February 1. Knut Fjellheim, who was serving as interim CEO, will return to his role as CTO of the company. According to a statement, Lunøe is hoping, once aboard, to "unleash opportunities within IoT, cyber-physical systems, cloud- and cognitive-computing."
BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) is extending the availability of its Complete Wi-Fi product, which the operator guarantees will offers a strong WiFi signal in "every room of the home," to all its fiber broadband customers. Complete Wi-Fi is available for new customers on BT's Superfast Fibre Essential, Superfast Fibre and Superfast Fibre 2 plans for an additional £10 (US$12.81) per month. For existing or new BT Plus customers it's an additional £5 per month. With Complete Wi-Fi, a BT customer receives a Smart Hub 2 router and one "Wi-Fi Disc" to extend their WiFi signal around their home. If this doesn't do the trick, they will receive up to two more discs free of charge. And if it still doesn't work as it should, BT will give the customer £20 back. That's probably more of a flimsy tin guarantee than a cast-iron one.