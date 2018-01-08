Eurobites: Ageing VxWorks OS Raises UK Security Concerns Over Huawei – Report

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: cable body slams judgement on VodafoneZiggo; MTS gets into IT outsourcing; new advertising rules force UK ISPs to be more honest about broadband speeds.
Huawei's use of an ageing, soon-to-be unsupported version of the VxWorks operating system from US firm Wind River Systems Inc. in one of its products was one of the reasons government-backed British boffins raised security concerns about the Chinese vendor, according to a Reuters report. Last month cybersecurity experts at the Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre (HCSEC) warned the UK government that Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd poses a threat to the security of the country's telecom networks. The report notes, though, that the Wind River software itself does not pose a security threat: The use of software that will, from 2020, not receive security updates is deemed to be very poor practise, however. (See Huawei Poses Security Threat, Says UK Watchdog.)
Industry lobby group Cable Europe has slammed an assessment by Dutch regulator ACM that finds VodafoneZiggo to have "joint significant market power (SMP)" together with Dutch incumbent operator KPN, describing the decision as "anachronistic." Cable Europe believes the assessment would have "negative consequences" and "set a negative precedent in Europe," and is urging the European Commission to reject the ACM (Authority for Consumers & Markets) proposals. For more, see this announcement.
Russia's Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MTS) (NYSE: MBT) is entering the IT outsourcing market in combination with systems integrator NVision Group. Services will be provided under the terms of a service-level agreement (SLA) lasting from one to five years.
New rules relating to broadband advertising are forcing UK broadband companies to be more honest about the download speeds they offer in the real world, according to research from Which?, the influential UK consumer rights group. The analysis by Which? found that since the new rules were introduced by the Committees of Advertising Practice in May, 11 broadband companies have cut the advertised speed of a number of their deals, with some of them plummeting by as much as 41%. BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA), EE and Sky (NYSE, London: SKY) were among those quietly turning down the dial. For more details, see this story on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com.
