Equinix Puts Encryption, Key Management in SaaS

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. -- Equinix, Inc., the global interconnection and data center company, today announced the launch of Equinix SmartKey, a global key management and encryption Software as a Service (SaaS) offering that simplifies data protection across any cloud or destination. The service leverages Equinix's globally interconnected platform of more than 190 International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers in 48 markets to securely host encryption keys separate from, but in close proximity to, the data located across networks and hybrid multi-cloud environments.

According to the Global Interconnection Index, the next three years are forecasted to see approximately 50% growth in the traffic capacity needed by enterprises to directly connect with, and exchange data across, multiple clouds, IT providers and third-party network destinations. This move to disperse data across multiple clouds and third-party providers creates an immediate need that SmartKey is uniquely positioned to solve, including:

Improving security for multicloud, hybrid-cloud and distributed environments by separating the encryption keys from the data, so that both keys and data are not held by the same entity

Eliminating the need to purchase and deploy specialized hardware by replacing this traditional method with a private, secure and distributed SaaS capability

Enabling firms to globally manage encryption keys across multiple, disparate regions, countries and partners

Providing management controls to maintain data and encryption keys in the same region or country in support of data sovereignty and regulatory requirements

SmartKey is the next step in a series of adjacent coverage, connectivity and service initiatives that Equinix will deliver via the evolution of Platform Equinix to serve customer needs in a hybrid, multi-cloud world. When implemented as a part of an Interconnection Oriented Architecture (IOA) strategy, SmartKey enables security and data professionals to achieve a globally consistent end-to-end encryption strategy with central control over access, latency, compliance and performance.

As announced last year, Equinix is physically and virtually connecting its global data center footprint, enabling customers to discover and dynamically connect to any other customer or destination across the Equinix platform. This provides an ecosystem platform of more than 9,800 customers and partners at Equinix, including leading cloud service providers (Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud) and SaaS providers (Salesforce, SAP and ServiceNow, among others) that can now be integrated on Equinix Cloud Exchange FabricTM (ECX Fabric) and supported with the adoption of SmartKey key management capabilities.

SmartKey is the industry's first globally available key management and cryptography SaaS using Intel SGX technology, which ensures confidentiality of customer information. The service is powered by Fortanix's next-generation HSM and features Fortanix Runtime Encryption technology to ensure the privacy of keys.

"As Equinix continues to evolve our global platform with the addition of new products and services, we are delivering increasing value to companies by easing their shift to digital and the hybrid multicloud. SmartKey is the first of several emerging services we plan to introduce in the coming months," says Brian Lillie, chief product officer, Equinix. "Our commitment is to deliver new and customer-inspired products and services that provide increasing value to customers and enable them to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything through a globally consistent data center and interconnection platform."

Principal SmartKey benefits include security policy enforcement at the edge to improve corporate governance and provide optimal performance; simplification of key management in heterogeneous IT environments (provisioning, storage and management of keys in any public, private, hybrid or multicloud environment); and HSM-grade security in an easy-to-use cloud service with built-in encryption and tokenization and FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification.

SmartKey is available globally and will be expanding physical points of presence in multiple regions to support particular data sovereignty requirements. Colocation at an Equinix IBX data center is not required to use the service, and customers can trial the service via a no commitment 30-day trial.

Equinix Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX)