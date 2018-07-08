& cplSiteName &

Security Startup Exabeam Beams Down $50M Series D Funding

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
8/14/2018
50%
50%

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- Exabeam, the next-gen security information and event management company, today announced that it has closed $50 million in Series D funding. The round, backed entirely by existing investors, was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and supported by Aspect Ventures, Cisco Investments, Icon Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners and cybersecurity investor Shlomo Kramer. The funds will be used to grow the company's cloud portfolio, as well as sales and channels to expedite global expansion.

The complexities in securing modern digital businesses, along with the increase in sophistication of malicious threats and cybercrime, are fueling growth in the security information and event management (SIEM) market, which is expected to hit $4.54 billion in 2019. Historically dominated by a handful of providers, in recent years, the market has shifted to platforms that can support the massive data volumes generated by cloud applications and mobile device use.

Exabeam is carving out a growing piece of the market, with 250 percent market growth in 2017, coming off 300 percent growth in 2016. The company is on track to more than double its market size in 2018.

Customers are choosing Exabeam for its superior threat identification and response capabilities compared to legacy SIEMs. Equally appealing is its flat, predictable pricing model, which allows organizations to store all of their logs, unlike the archaic "by-the-byte" pricing model that forces budget-conscious customers to limit the amount of data covered by the SIEM—creating blind spots that sacrifice the security of the entire organization.

Exabeam's SIP delivers where legacy vendors have failed. Built on open source, big data technology, including Elasticsearch and Hadoop, it provides unlimited secure data collection, indexing and search but without volume-based pricing. Advanced machine learning capabilities provide rapid insights into all events, including attacks and vulnerabilities so subtle and precise that humans simply cannot see them. The comprehensive platform contains many other customizable features spanning incident response and threat hunting, giving companies the freedom to scale and select only the security management solutions that fit their business needs.

Exabeam

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Google Cloud Next in Photos, With Gorgeous Giraffe Footwear
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
America Is Losing the 5G Race, Says Deloitte
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/7/2018
Net Neutrality Controversies Yield No Clarity
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 8/8/2018
Why Do You Need a 5G Cloud-Native Core?
David Nowoswiat, Nokia, 8/9/2018
Windstream Claims US SD-WAN Leadership
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 8/9/2018
Roku's Free Streams Go Outside the Box
Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading, 8/9/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
When Your Cat Hijacks Your Tech Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives