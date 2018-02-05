|
RiskSense Platform Demonstration
5/2/2018
Sage Wagner, senior security pre-sales engineer at RiskSense, provides a demo of the company's latest technology, 'RiskSense Solution,' a vulnerability management and cyber risk platform, which helps companies manage their cyber risks through their vulnerabilities.
