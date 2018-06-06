& cplSiteName &

Mavenir Launches Network Security & Fraud Management Suite

6/12/2018
RICHARDSON, Tx. -- Mavenir, focused on transforming mobile network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced its Network Security and Fraud Management Suite including a Fraud Management System equipped with big data analytics and advanced AI techniques such as machine learning and deep learning.

As operators continue to roll out new LTE-based services, Diameter signaling has become a new target for malicious attacks. Location tracking, interception of voice and text messages, denial of service on network and subscriber level, and other unauthorized activities are all potential use cases leading to fraudulent outcome that have occurred in the past with the SS7 protocol targeting 2G / 3G networks, and are also applicable to 4G networks, according to a recent report from the FCC’s Communications Security, Reliability and Interoperability Council (CSRIC).

Where security is compromised, fraud is inevitable. Traditional systems can no longer keep pace with the volume and velocity of criminal activity. Many existing systems can’t uncover new fraud types; they overwhelm the user with false positives or use dated rules that only uncover fraud long after it has taken place. Furthermore, the most impacting types and methods of fraud are related to subscription fraud, PBX hacking, international revenue share fraud, interconnect bypass, premium rate service.

Mavenir’s Security and Fraud Management Suite protects the network in real-time, and with predictive analytics and machine learning, the network is protected even as new vulnerabilities arise. Mavenir distinguishes between three main verticals within the fraud and security domain while providing the following corresponding solutions:

• Messaging Revenue Assurance: Protects the CSPs’ revenue leakage based on innovative bypass techniques for A2P traffic. It offers efficient real-time detection of SPAM campaigns acknowledged by CSPs around the globe.

• Network Signaling Security: Provides Signaling Firewalling solutions that implement the GSMA mitigation recommendations (FS.11 and FS.19) to detect and prevent the signaling-based attacks from happening.

• Fraud Management: A modern data approach to fight fraud in real time. As part of its Security and Fraud Management Suite, Mavenir provides the Fraud Management Solution based on Big Data approach suited to manage the volume, velocity, and variety of structured and unstructured data over wireless networks. It relies on a unique, real-time fraud analytics platform, tailored for CSPs’ most pressing needs.

The key features of Mavenir’s Network Security and Fraud Management Suite include:

• Easy-to-use / intuitive management interface for minimal response times to act on any unforeseen ongoing suspicious activity detected through sophisticated mitigation algorithms.

• Powerful correlation engine offers detection of anomalous traffic patterns through efficient traffic profiling capabilities. The machine learning mechanisms behind the correlation engine create challenging obstacles for fraudulent activities to pass through unnoticed.

• Supporting Analytics component enables CSPs to create interactive dashboards based on any required key performance indicators. The generated reports offer insights on the signaling traffic beyond security context helping the operators reveal any possible network optimizations or revise their interworking agreements.

“Malicious attacks are evolving with technology at a rapid pace and take revenue from operators. As a recent CFCA survey shows, global fraud levels translate into $29.2 billion global revenue loss for CSPs. Without sophisticated, adaptable, and self-learning security solutions, operators will forever be behind the technology curve with unprotected revenues,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. “We provide advanced cloud-native security for every type of messaging and signaling protocol used in the Telecom environment with anti-spam, anti-fraud solutions and firewall products.”

Mavenir’s cloud-native Security Suite includes Messaging (SMS, MMS, and RCS) Spam and Fraud control, Equipment Identity Register (EIR), Signaling Firewall (Diameter, SIP, SS7 and GTP), Session Border Controller (vSBC) and Mobile Edge Gateway (including ePDG, SeGW, and HeNB-GW) enabling operators to understand, monitor, enforce and maintain network security. The security suite fully covers protection of the core mobile network including the messaging revenue of modern CSPs. Mavenir’s AI Center of Excellence is based in Brno, Czech Republic.

Mavenir Systems Inc.

