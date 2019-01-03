& cplSiteName &

Inside Secure Closes $138M Verimatrix Buy

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
3/1/2019
50%
50%

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO -- Inside Secure (Euronext Paris:INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Verimatrix.

The combination accelerates the company’s strategic roadmap, offering an improved value proposition for its customers with an expanded reach to securely transform connected services across a broad range of markets. This combination creates a unique offering in the entertainment security market, a reinforced position in software and hardware security for the mobile, internet of things (IoT) and connected cars markets, and new growth opportunities in big data and business analytics applications. The combined company enables success through trusted business insights and easy to use security solutions.

The combined company is led by an established leadership team that reflects the strengths and capabilities of both companies under the leadership of Amedeo D’Angelo, with the objective to support a smooth and efficient cultural and business integration and grow the business. Steve Oetegenn, who has served as president and chief sales and marketing officer of Verimatrix, was appointed chief operating officer for the combined company.

For 100% ownership of Verimatrix stock, Inside Secure paid, at closing, $138.1 million in cash and an additional amount of $9.8 million set in escrow to cover (i) potential post-closing adjustments and (ii) an earn-out, estimated to be $8 million. The final amount of the earn-out will be known in the second quarter of 2019 following completion of year-end audit of Verimatrix earnings.

Inside Secure
Verimatrix

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics