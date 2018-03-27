Eurobites: Proximus Snaps Up Managed Security Specialist

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Deutsche Telekom goes large on FTTH; Hrvatski Telekom gets symmetrical in Croatia; Facebook faces European flak.
Belgian's Proximus has signaled its aspiration to be a player in the European managed security market, announcing its acquisition of ION-IP, a Dutch provider that offers managed security services to several of the Netherlands' biggest companies. ION-IP, which employs around 20 people and has partnership agreements with Palo Alto Networks Inc. and F5 Networks Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIV) in place, will be integrated into Proximus subsidiary Telindus Group NV (Euronext: Tel.BR). Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.
Still with Proximus… the operator is to use Viavi Solutions Inc. 's ONMSi Optical Network Monitoring System to remotely test and monitor the fiber access broadband network it is currently deploying. "Proximus is successfully expanding its FTTH technology into residential areas … VIAVI provided an integrated test tool that gives us full visibility into our FTTH network performance to quickly identify and prevent potential service-affecting network issues," said Guillaume Guevar, director of fiber at Proximus, in a prepared statement. (See Eurobites: Proximus Secures €400M Loan to Further Fiber Rollout and Eurobites: Proximus Invests €3B in Fiber Frenzy.)
In what it claims is the biggest FTTH project in Germany, Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) is expanding its network in the district of Vorpommern-Rügen, supplying 40,000 households and companies with fiber connections, ComputerBase reports. According to DT, 1Gbit/s connections will be available in the district from the end of 2018.
In Croatia, DT unit Hrvatski Telekom is offering symmetrical 1Gbit/s speeds, in a service powered by DT's cloud-based TeraStream technology.
Facebook isn't feeling too well-liked in Europe at the moment -- and some would say with good reason. It is facing flak in the UK for its rejection of calls for its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, to appear before a parliamentary committee, preferring instead, as the Daily Telegraph reports, to send one of two faceless Facebook execs, Mike Schroepfer or Chris Cox. And in Germany, after meeting with senior employees from the social network, Justice Minister Katarina Barley says that Facebook and its ilk should face stricter regulation and tougher penalties for data infringements. On a broader level, the company is being grilled by the European Commission over whether EU citizens' data formed part of the unappetizing "harvest" brought in by Cambridge Analytica using a perky app planted on the social network. As Reuters reports, EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova has written a letter to Facebook's chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, demanding clarification on the matter. For an analysis of where, if anywhere, Facebook goes from here, see this excellent blog by Iain Morris.
Maltese operator Melita has chosen Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) to spruce up its network in readiness for 5G services. The agreement includes the deployment of the Ericsson Radio System and the modernization and expansion of the vendor's Evolved Packet Core.
FarrPoint, a Scottish IT and telecom consultancy, has helped secure £28.5 million (US$40.1 million) in full-fiber funding for local authorities in the Highlands and Islands region and in the northern English city of Manchester. The Manchester project received the bulk of the money (£23.8 million), which will see more than 1,500 public sector locations connecting to the new digital infrastructure.
A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.