CES 2019: Comcast Secures the Smart Home
1/8/2019
Fraser Stirling, Comcast's SVP of digital home, devices & AI, explains how the company's new xFi Advanced Security service helps make high-speed Internet access safer by targeting potential cyber threats to WiFi networks and IoT devices. He also discusses how the wider broadband experience has become as important as the download speeds delivered to the home.
