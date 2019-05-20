Securing 5G Networks: Control Plane Evolution

The rollout of 5G services changes so much about the network so quickly that it's a challenge to stay on top of how service providers are responding to the challenges and how their 5G managed security service plans are taking shape. In this interview, NetNumber's Jee Alkebsi and Heavy Reading's Jim Hodges discuss the recent 5G Security Market Leadership Study (MLS), including how the job of the control plane changes in 5G networks and how that changes the way security is provided and managed.