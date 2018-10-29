Mobileum Acquires Evolved Intelligence

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Mobileum Inc. (“Mobileum”), a leading global provider of analytics-based roaming and risk management solutions, today announced the acquisition of Evolved Intelligence Ltd, (“EI”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Bristol, United Kingdom, EI specializes in cloud-hosted roaming value-added services, as well as analytics-based fraud management and signaling security solutions for mobile telecommunications operators and signaling providers worldwide. EI offers a proven, multi-protocol SS7 and Diameter Signaling Firewall that is currently securing several leading mobile operator networks globally.

“Evolved Intelligence is a leading company in the mobile network security space. The company has developed an impressive suite of technology and products that accelerates cloud deployment and facilitates managed services,” said Bobby Srinivasan, CEO of Mobileum. “We are excited to partner with Evolved Intelligence and support them in the next phase of their growth. As we continue to grow Mobileum, organically and inorganically, the addition of such a strong product engineering team to our existing talented workforce will allow us to expand the depth and breadth of our solution portfolio. Where appropriate, we will take the best combinations of our product features and bring to market stronger offerings that will deliver excellent value propositions for our customers.”

Paul Gill, CEO of Evolved Intelligence, said, “Mobileum, with its global customer reach, is an ideal partner for Evolved Intelligence at this stage in our growth, and the partnership places us securely at the center of an exciting time in the telecoms industry. The integration between Evolved Intelligence and Mobileum also allows us to invest in the architecture for next generation distributed networks and leverage the analytics capabilities of Mobileum to further bolster our award-winning signaling firewall offering.”

Mobileum has consistently grown its suite of analytics offerings in the years following its acquisition by Audax Private Equity in 2016. Building on 17 years of leadership in the sphere of roaming, Mobileum has utilized exceptional knowledge of mobile telecommunications to develop its ‘Active Intelligence’ platform that powers real-time actionable insights across the roaming, fraud and security domains. The combination of EI’s Signaling Firewall with Mobileum’s Threat Analytics platform will create an innovative intrusion detection and protection framework for network operators. EI’s expertise in deploying and managing telecom solutions in the cloud will further enrich the combined solution portfolio and benefit Mobileum’s customers and partners.

The acquisition also serves to strengthen Mobileum’s presence in Europe. The existing EI platform and architecture will be maintained and developed for further integration with the Mobileum Active Intelligence platform.

