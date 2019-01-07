Inside Secure Switches Name to Verimatrix

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- Inside Secure announced that it has officially changed its corporate name to Verimatrix and is trading on the Euronext Paris exchange under the ticker symbol “VMX,” effective today. The updated name and logo allow the company to better support its vision of enabling and securing the connected future, while delivering on its mission to enable success through trusted business insights and friendly security across its expanded range of solutions.

To reflect the companies’ synergies and integration, the new identity combines the Verimatrix name with the Inside Secure logo and tagline, “Driving trust.”

Verimatrix