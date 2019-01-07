Inside Secure Switches Name to Verimatrix

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
7/1/2019
50%
50%

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- Inside Secure announced that it has officially changed its corporate name to Verimatrix and is trading on the Euronext Paris exchange under the ticker symbol “VMX,” effective today. The updated name and logo allow the company to better support its vision of enabling and securing the connected future, while delivering on its mission to enable success through trusted business insights and friendly security across its expanded range of solutions.

To reflect the companies’ synergies and integration, the new identity combines the Verimatrix name with the Inside Secure logo and tagline, “Driving trust.”

Verimatrix

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Ryan Ding From Huawei: Industries + 5G, Enabling New Growth
By Ryan Ding, Executive Director of the Board, Huawei Technologies
Adaptive MIMO in the Era of 6GHz Wi-Fi
By James C. Chen, Quantenna
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Scenes From Sprint's Big 5G Launch
More Slideshows