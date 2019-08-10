Cujo AI Passes 500M Monitored, Protected Devices

10/8/2019

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Ahead of the Broadband World Forum 2019, CUJO AI, the global leader in the development and application of Artificial Intelligence to improve the security, control and privacy of connected devices in homes and businesses, today announced that has surpassed the 500 million mark for number of connected devices under monitoring worldwide. Today, CUJO AI covers the largest inventory of devices in the world with the broadest ability to detect, categorize and protect.

CUJO AI brings to fixed network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world a complete portfolio of products to provide their customers with a seamlessly integrated suite of digital life protection services while improving their network monitoring, intelligence, and protection capabilities. CUJO AI developed artificial intelligence models are able to safely detect data security threats, problematic content or privacy breaking concerns that affect consumer and business networks, and block them before they can cause harm. The company's technology informs and protects all aspects of the customers online experience and delivers cost-saving and revenue-generating AI-powered solutions to network operators and their customers.

The CUJO AI platform leverages an advanced set of machine-learning algorithms that can detect, recognize and classify connected devices, used applications and web content, security threats, and privacy risks from vast amounts of network data. The CUJO AI engine has access to the largest worldwide data set and is continuously being updated with billions of real-world data points across hundreds of millions of connected devices.

