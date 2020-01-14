Comcast Offers Free Cybersecurity to Qualified Broadband Customers

PHILADELPHIA -- Cybersecurity is a top priority for Xfinity customers and the majority of U.S. consumers. With that in mind, Comcast announced today that xFi Advanced Security, a feature that automatically protects devices from online threats, will be included free for customers who lease an xFi gateway. Comcast is the only provider to offer this service at no additional cost – a $72 annual value.

New customers will receive Advanced Security immediately upon activating an xFi Gateway, and the feature will begin rolling out to 18 million existing eligible xFi customers over the coming weeks. It requires no software download or additional set-up other than logging into xFi via the mobile app or online, making it simple and easy to protect wired and WiFi connected devices in the home; including smart TVs or thermostats, or devices without keyboards or screens like security cameras or smart speakers.

Key features include:

A daily list of digital security-related actions that were taken each day.

Preventing inadvertent visits to malicious sites and becoming a victim of phishing attacks.

Blocking remote access to smart devices from unknown/dangerous sources.

Monitoring of devices in real-time and delivering alerts when devices are behaving in unusual ways that could indicate a network threat.

The ability to adapt to the home network and get smarter to keep up with new threats over time.

Advanced Security, initially launched in January 2019 as an optional $5.99 upgrade, was developed based on customer feedback requesting a way to protect IoT devices in this smart home era. It uses AI and machine learning technology to monitor and analyze WiFi traffic in the home, and automatically blocks identified suspicious activity in real time.

Comcast