Interview With Lanner at RSA 2018: Empower Next-Generation Cybersecurity

6/19/2018
The increasing convergence in IoT, cloud, SDN and NFV has led to the unprecedented transformation and revolution of the network environment. The conventional security measures are encountering their limits against the sophisticated, advanced cyber intrusions. As the leader in network security gateways, Lanner strives to innovate product lineups to meet the changing needs in the evolving virtual and physical edge-to-cloud networks architecture.

At the RSA Conference 2018, Lanner will partner with Intel to showcase new vCPE solutions tailored for vCPE Security and UTM, as well as high-availability platforms as enterprise NGFW and cloud DDoS protection. This is an inside view on Lanner's service capabilities, next-gen network security appliances and future prospects with Colin Wu, director of business development at Lanner USA.

