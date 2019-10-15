& cplSiteName &

Akamai Adds Security at the Edge

10/15/2019

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today announced enhancements focused on maximizing security, quality, and reliability from the cloud to the digital touchpoint. With these new features, the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform enables organizations to optimize and secure the critical point where they monetize and differentiate their services and push the boundaries of digital experiences.

Moving to the cloud creates security, performance, quality and cost issues for organizations. Akamai's services can help organizations focus on productivity, profitability and core business operations rather than building out and maintaining their own infrastructure. New capabilities of the platform further address security, media delivery, and web performance challenges by utilizing distributed workloads and intelligence closest to the digital touchpoint where the user interacts with data and applications.

Enhancing Security without Compromising Customer Experience
In order to realize the full return on their cloud investments, organizations must mitigate the threats that come with an expanded attack surface, including bot, DDoS and web application attacks, threats targeting customer digital identities, and content piracy.

