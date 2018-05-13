& cplSiteName &

ADVA Moves Encryption Into Software to Protect Cloud-Based Apps

Carol Wilson
5/15/2018
50%
50%

AUSTIN, Texas -- Big Communications Event -- ADVA today announces an expansion of its encryption capabilities to the software level, which will allow network operators and enterprises to encrypt data at rest and in transit in the hybrid cloud environment, bringing a new level of security.

The company claims to be the first to offer virtualized encryption end-to-end for the multicloud world in which everyone is living today. By moving encryption into software, ADVA is offering a higher level of security for cloud-based applications that hasn't been possible before, says Prayson Pate, CTO of the company's Ensemble unit.

"If you can do encryption in software as opposed to appliances, now you can have end points in the cloud, whether it is all the way out in the public data center or in your own hybrid deployment on site, or out at a branch office," he says. "You can now do full end-to-end encryption."

ADVA's ConnectGuard Cloud joins its existing solutions for optical and Ethernet layer encryption.
ADVA's ConnectGuard Cloud joins its existing solutions for optical and Ethernet layer encryption.

Until now, securing cloud-based applications meant relying on the application software itself, Pate says, and trying to enforce best practices in use of that software across an entire enterprise is daunting. Most security assessments point to the failure of companies to have blanket enforcement of security best practices -- things like software patches and updates regularly done -- as a primary cause of data breaches.

"If you are an enterprise, you may not have the discipline or experience or enforcement to make sure everybody's following best practices," Pate says. "If you can encrypt things at the network level, then you can create a secure infrastructure where people can deploy their applications."

Want to know more about security strategies? Check out our sister site, Security Now here on Light Reading.

Other current options, such as using IPSec, are much less efficient because they come with heavy overhead, Pate adds. ADVA's approach is based on its Ensemble Connector and offers zero-touch provisioning of software-based encryption to thousands of endpoints in minutes, according to the company. The software can be hosted in the cloud or at the customer premises, in a universal CPE appliance, gaining all the benefits of being a virtual machine or container deployment on a COTS server. And it enables encryption at Layer 2, Layer 3 or Layer 4, giving an enterprise flexibility on its approach.

"It gives you a toolbox to match the encryption to the applications," Pate says. "You really need a layered approach, there is no silver bullet. This is a piece of the puzzle and it does provide a broad swath of protection."

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 17, 2018, Chicago, Illinois
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photos: Red Hat Gets Hot & Sweaty
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
AT&T Confirms Payments to Trump Lawyer's Shell Company
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/9/2018
Eurobites: Western Europe Falls Out of Love With Smartphones
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 5/10/2018
AT&T CEO Apologizes for Cohen Kerfuffle
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/11/2018
CBRS LTE Gets Branded as 'OnGo'
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/8/2018
Trump Tweets on ZTE… & Gives the Chinese Vendor a Lifeline!
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 5/13/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives