Verizon to Use Hitachi's ONEx for WAN Optimization

7/9/2019
NEW YORK -- Verizon Business Group today announced Virtual Network Services (VNS) – Wide Area Network (WAN) Optimization with ONEx, a first-of-its-kind network optimization solution which, unlike traditional WAN optimization solutions, boosts global enterprise data transmission without the need for endpoint software installation or dedicated hardware. Verizon VNS - WAN Optimization with ONEx enables enterprises to easily distribute bandwidth-intensive documents to any device, including mobile devices, on the fly.

The ONEx WAN solution, distributed by Hitachi High Technologies America, Inc., uses Hitachi, Ltd.’s patented algorithm to serve as a WAN accelerator and capitalizes on unused bandwidth to help improve data mobility across an enterprise’s global network.

VNS – WAN Optimization with ONEx can be easily integrated into existing networks without costly and time-consuming network calibrations. Bandwidth requirements are also calculated in real-time, enabling users to better utilize network resources and manage costs.

“Verizon is pleased to work with Hitachi High Technologies America to launch VNS - WAN Optimization with ONEx, the latest addition to our VNS portfolio,” says Vickie Lonker, Vice President of Product Management and Development at Verizon. “Our VNS solutions are all about making it easier for our customers to manage their global network resources and collaborate around the globe. This solution removes the headache of endpoint software and hardware installation, making it simple for users to benefit from high-caliber performance around the globe.”

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)
Hitachi Ltd. (NYSE: HIT; Paris: PHA)

