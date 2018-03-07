Epsilon, DCConnect Hook Up SDN Platforms

SINGAPORE -- Epsilon, a privately owned global communications Service Provider, has partnered with DCConnect, a leading Chinese on-demand connectivity provider, to interconnect Software-Defined Networking (SDN) platforms and deliver two-way inter-carrier SDN network orchestration. The partnership enables users in China and around the world to instantly meet growing network demands and optimise their applications and services with on-demand connectivity.

The partnership is the first time two SDN platforms have been interconnected in China via a bi-lateral API Integration. DCConnect’s customers in China can gain instant and seamless access to Epsilon’s Global Interconnect Fabric when they use DCConnect’s SD-Cloud Express platform. It enables users to interconnect with Epsilon’s network of more than 600 Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers and Internet Exchanges whilst facilitating access to over 100 Points of Presence (PoP) globally across Asia, Europe, Middle East and North America.

DCConnect also enables Epsilon’s global customers and partners to interconnect in major cities in China including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Partners can use Infiny by Epsilon to instantly connect to DCConnect’s unique China-wide SDN network with extended access to more than 90 data centres and 11 Cloud Providers, including Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Tencent Cloud and Huawei Enterprise Cloud, that are available through DCConnect’s network infrastructure.

“Our partnership demonstrates two-way network orchestration and how real-time inter-carrier automation can work in an active environment. It is a major milestone for the networking market in China and across the globe,” said Jerzy Szlosarek, CEO at Epsilon. “We expand DCConnect’s on-demand connectivity seamlessly across the world while gaining rapid access to major cities and Cloud Service Provider on-ramps in China. This is the future of SDN and it is happening now through our partnership with DCConnect.”

Mark Smith, Managing Director at DCConnect said, “We are delighted to partner with Epsilon to provide our China customers access to fast, flexible and intelligent SDN services across the globe. They can instantly connect across both our SDN platforms seamlessly with a single user experience. The Infiny platform aligns with our vision of facilitating powerful networking solutions that are both scalable and agile. This partnership is driving the networking market forward and shows new possibilities for SDN.”

Both Infiny and SD-Cloud Express by DCConnect enable partners to rapidly provision a suite of on-demand connectivity services. It makes procuring and managing global connectivity simple with 24/7 access to services via a web-based portal, APIs and iOS or Android mobile apps. Full service availability for customers is scheduled to be made live on both Infiny and SD-Cloud Express in Q3 of 2018.

