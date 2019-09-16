Podcast: Network Virtualization & Protein Bars

Almost everything in the next-generation telecoms world depends on network virtualization and SDN.

5G, network slicing, cloud-native deployment, SD-WAN and other key technologies transforming service provider networks all require network virtualization and software-defined networking as foundational technology to go.

To learn more about these crucial technologies, we're packing our bags for Dallas, for our cleverly named Network Virtualization and SDN Americas conference Tuesday through Thursday. Light Reading's Kelsey Ziser took a break from her last-minute organizational efforts to talk with me about the current state of network virtualization and SDN. Also: Kelsey explains why she always wants to talk about protein bars.

Enjoy this 26-minute conversation.

— Mitch Wagner Executive Editor, Light Reading