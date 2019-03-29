LFN Unveils OpenDaylight Neon News Wire Feed

SAN FRANCISCO -- LF Networking (LFN), which facilitates collaboration and operational excellence across networking projects, today announced OpenDaylight (ODL), the most pervasive open source Software Defined Networking (SDN) controller, celebrates its sixth anniversary with the release of OpenDaylight Neon. The Linux Foundation's first networking project and now part of LFN, OpenDaylight was founded in 2013 as an open source framework to accelerate adoption, foster innovation, and create a more open and transparent approach to SDN. Today, ODL has become the most pervasive open source SDN controller that helps power over 1B global network subscribers. Its 10th release, OpenDaylight Neon, demonstrates industry commitment to fostering an open, scalable and interoperable networking solution and supporting ecosystem of developers, integrators, and users. "This has been possible in large part due to the modular and extensible software architecture which makes it possible to use OpenDaylight in a variety of use cases," said Abhijit Kumbhare, OpenDaylight Technical Steering Committee chair. "Neon speaks to OpenDaylight's longevity as well as its integration with other projects like Kubernetes, ONAP, OPNFV, and OpenStack," said Phil Robb, vice president, Operations, Networking, and Orchestration, the Linux Foundation. "I am continually impressed by the community's cohesiveness in delivering platform releases with updates and features that enhance evolving SDN use cases." Most Pervasive Open Source SDN Controller

Scope, diversity and deployments: In just six years, OpenDaylight has delivered 10 releases with the help of 1000+ authors/submitters who contributed 100K+ commits, across dozens of unique organizations. Additionally, ODL-based solutions help power over 1B global network subscribers. Support from top vendors, end users: Over time, ODL community contributions have moved from a select group of initial creators to a diverse set of global users and vendors, all building and leveraging solutions based on ODL today. In-demand upstream: As a robust open source SDN controller, ODL continues to be sought-after by key downstream projects across layers of the network stack, including Akraino Edge Stack, Kubernetes, OpenStack, ONAP, OPNFV, and more. More industry partners continue to deploy the ODL platform and realize the power of open SDN/NFV. Recent examples include: Coweaver, one of the largest optical network system makers in South Korea, used ODL to build its Network Management Service (NMS), which is leveraged by South Korean and global vendors.

FRINX’s UniConfig, now powered by PANTHEON.tech’s lighty.io, is based on OpenDaylight and enables vendors to build and deploy applications faster

Inspur’s OpenDaylight-based SDN controller is used to manage virtual and physical devices for both enterprise and government cloud environments in China

Partnership between NoviFlow and Lumina Networks, a provider of OpenDaylight-based SDN Controller solutions, who together are using OpenDaylight as part of a solution to create and deliver an intent-based Terabit-scale network that reduces costs and network complexity.

Lumina Networks also just announced Lumina Extension & Adaptation Platform, LEAP, which is a platform that extends the benefits of OpenDaylight to legacy devices as well as advanced model-to-model translation, and a cloud native app (or MicroServices) dev environment.

Telecom Argentina has chosen OpenDaylight for a wide range of use cases, including the enablement of CDN traffic optimization capability that improves customer experience and reduces data transport costs

Integration with other open source communities continues to grow, including collaborations with OpenStack, Kubernetes, OPNFV, and ONAP. ONAP is using OpenDaylight in its APP-C, SDN-C, and SDN-R projects for use cases like 5G and CCVPN Meanwhile, SDN adopters including AT&T, CableLabs, China Mobile, Ericsson, Globo.com, Orange, Tencent, Verizon, and more – continue to leverage OpenDaylight within their networks and solutions. More details on OpenDaylight user stories are available here. OpenDaylight Neon brings best-in-class functionality for key SDN use cases

Neon includes updated features important to networking use cases, such as optical transport networking, WAN connectivity and routing, as well as virtual networking in cloud and edge environments. Neon also features new stability and scalability enhancements, and cements the project’s leadership in working with other open source communities to expedite next-generation networking solutions. Specific enhancements include: Cloud/Edge Network Virtualization features have been hardened with the Neon release to further enhance the suitability of OpenDaylight in production networks.

Optical Transport Infrastructure Control, now offers new features that ensure interoperability with higher level controllers using an open northbound API;

WAN Connectivity. Building on Fluorine’s mature BGP stack, Neon brings enhancements that improve error reporting, restarts and network stability.

Improved Stability and Reliability. Neon includes improvements in stability and scale, in addition to functional enhancements and bug fixes. OpenDaylight continues to undergo infrastructure enhancements making it easier for vendors and downstream open source projects to rapidly put-together and deploy OpenDaylight-dependent products and platforms.