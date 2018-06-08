& cplSiteName &

Lumina Networks Supports PacketCable Multimedia Interface

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
8/13/2018
50%
50%

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Lumina Networks has announced support for the open source PacketCable multimedia interface (PCMM) developed for OpenDaylight.

Lumina Networks is productizing the open source project that has been developed at CableLabs over the last several years. The tested, documented and supported interface enables MSOs to confidently roll PCMM into production. While many vendor products have supported the PCMM interface specification, this is the first commercialized edition of the community project. Lumina sees this as a stepping stone to broadening PCMM support within the MSO market.

Using the PCMM protocol from Lumina’s SDN controller, MSOs will be able to manage QoS for services such as voice over IP (VoIP). In addition to controlling QoS parameters in the cable modem termination system (CMTS), PCMM provides resource auditing and management and a robust security mechanism. Lumina’s SDN Controller provides an open source-based platform using a PCMM plugin and allows MSOs to deploy SDN without vendor lock in.

Andrew Coward, CEO of Lumina Networks explained, “Support of PacketCable QoS from an industry proven platform, such as the Lumina SDN Controller, further extends the benefits we can provide to the MSO market. Lumina now has the ability to help MSOs move SDN technology from the lab into production.”

“We are always pleased to see growing use of important CableLabs specifications such as the PacketCable Multi-Media protocol. We see our specifications as helping operators and vendors alike to enhance existing services and offer new services for their customers,” said Carmela Stuart, Director at CableLabs.

Lumina Networks

