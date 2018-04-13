Fusion Media Chooses Calix E3-2 PON Node

PETALUMA, Calif. -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced that Fusion Media, a local MSO serving a fast growing area of northeastern Arkansas, is deploying the Calix AXOS E3-2 Intelligent PON Node to rapidly expand advanced broadband services to residential and business subscribers. With AXOS E3-2 already delivering an unmatched subscriber experience to a portion of their subscribers, Fusion Media will build on this success and rely on fiber for the expansion of their next generation network into greenfield locations. Seeking to adopt a DevOps operating model that will allow them to quickly innovate and bring new services to market at an accelerated pace, Fusion Media will leverage Calix AXOS, the world’s only true Software Defined Access (SDA) architecture, to keep them well ahead of their competition.

“Our serving area has experienced rapid growth in recent years as the local economy has boomed and never slowed down, bringing new residents and businesses to our communities, including a new state-of-the-art hospital,” said Chris Woodall, network engineer at Fusion Media. “It is imperative to our business to be the first to offer fiber-based services to these new subscribers. The Calix AXOS E3-2 with its node-based design allows us to enter the market faster, staying ahead of the competition. As we move into new communities and neighborhoods, the E3-2, with its sealed form factor allows us to deploy services faster in areas where fiber is at a premium, eliminating the cost and time associated with new cabinets and fiber rollout while offering exceptional services virtually anywhere."

After experiencing a significant network outage, Fusion Media turned to Calix to help get their broadband subscribers back up and running. With the flexibility to be strand or pole-mounted, the rugged AXOS E3-2 gave Fusion Media the ability to avoid cabinet deployments, reducing the time to restore service. In a matter of days, Fusion Media was able to order, receive and install the AXOS E3-2 and get their subscribers back online. Since this initial deployment, Fusion Media has expanded their AXOS E3-2 footprint even in fiber-starved areas and will continue to utilize the node-based system as they expand into new service areas. With the always-on capabilities of AXOS, they can also avoid future outages from network upgrades, ensuring the constant delivery of an outstanding subscriber experience.

“Agility and time-to-market are crucial factors in the success of regional cable overbuilders like Fusion Media, as the competitive landscapes in their markets are often crowded with other incumbent service providers,” said Skip Hirvela, Calix vice president of sales. “The AXOS E3-2 is the ideal distributed access solution for this competitive environment. The combination of a unique form factor for expedited deployment along with the world’s only true SDA platform is the ideal catalyst for the rapid introduction of new services. Fusion Media is well positioned for success as the AXOS E3-2 will keep them on the cutting edge of service delivery and ready to embrace new technologies as they emerge.”

