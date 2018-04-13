& cplSiteName &

Fusion Media Chooses Calix E3-2 PON Node

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
4/18/2018
50%
50%

PETALUMA, Calif. -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced that Fusion Media, a local MSO serving a fast growing area of northeastern Arkansas, is deploying the Calix AXOS E3-2 Intelligent PON Node to rapidly expand advanced broadband services to residential and business subscribers. With AXOS E3-2 already delivering an unmatched subscriber experience to a portion of their subscribers, Fusion Media will build on this success and rely on fiber for the expansion of their next generation network into greenfield locations. Seeking to adopt a DevOps operating model that will allow them to quickly innovate and bring new services to market at an accelerated pace, Fusion Media will leverage Calix AXOS, the world’s only true Software Defined Access (SDA) architecture, to keep them well ahead of their competition.

“Our serving area has experienced rapid growth in recent years as the local economy has boomed and never slowed down, bringing new residents and businesses to our communities, including a new state-of-the-art hospital,” said Chris Woodall, network engineer at Fusion Media. “It is imperative to our business to be the first to offer fiber-based services to these new subscribers. The Calix AXOS E3-2 with its node-based design allows us to enter the market faster, staying ahead of the competition. As we move into new communities and neighborhoods, the E3-2, with its sealed form factor allows us to deploy services faster in areas where fiber is at a premium, eliminating the cost and time associated with new cabinets and fiber rollout while offering exceptional services virtually anywhere."

After experiencing a significant network outage, Fusion Media turned to Calix to help get their broadband subscribers back up and running. With the flexibility to be strand or pole-mounted, the rugged AXOS E3-2 gave Fusion Media the ability to avoid cabinet deployments, reducing the time to restore service. In a matter of days, Fusion Media was able to order, receive and install the AXOS E3-2 and get their subscribers back online. Since this initial deployment, Fusion Media has expanded their AXOS E3-2 footprint even in fiber-starved areas and will continue to utilize the node-based system as they expand into new service areas. With the always-on capabilities of AXOS, they can also avoid future outages from network upgrades, ensuring the constant delivery of an outstanding subscriber experience.

“Agility and time-to-market are crucial factors in the success of regional cable overbuilders like Fusion Media, as the competitive landscapes in their markets are often crowded with other incumbent service providers,” said Skip Hirvela, Calix vice president of sales. “The AXOS E3-2 is the ideal distributed access solution for this competitive environment. The combination of a unique form factor for expedited deployment along with the world’s only true SDA platform is the ideal catalyst for the rapid introduction of new services. Fusion Media is well positioned for success as the AXOS E3-2 will keep them on the cutting edge of service delivery and ready to embrace new technologies as they emerge.”

Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Millimeter Wave 5G: The Usain Bolt of Wireless?
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 4/12/2018
Australia's Optus on Back Foot After 'Anglo Saxon' Job Ad
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 4/13/2018
SDN Is Hype & NFV a Faux Pas – Telecom Panel
Iain Morris, News Editor, 4/12/2018
Is Gmail Testing Self-Destructing Messages?
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 4/13/2018
BDAC Blowback – Ex-Chair Arrested
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 4/17/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
I Heard There Was a Dresscode... Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives