Verizon's Aamir Hussain Rejoins MEF Board

LOS ANGELES -- MEF announces that Aamir Hussain, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business Group, has rejoined the MEF Board of Directors. Hussain previously served on MEF's Board in 2018, during his tenure at CenturyLink.

Hussain will join the Board alongside an impressive group of service and technology provider executives and other senior experts who are guiding the organization's ambitious MEF 3.0 initiative to transform the communications industry. Hussain is a technology veteran with more than 25 years' experience implementing global technology operations. He joined Verizon in December, and before that served as CenturyLink's CTO.

MEF Board of Directors & Advisory Director

Nan Chen, Senior Advisor, Ericsson

Frederick Chui, Chief Commercial Officer, PCCW Global

Andrew Dugan, Chief Technology Officer, CenturyLink

Aamir Hussain, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business Group

Daniele Mancuso, Chief Marketing Solutions & Business Development Officer, Sparkle Group

Roman P. Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer, AT&T Business

Ralph Santitoro, Head of Digital Services, Fujitsu Network Communications

Michael Strople, President Allstream, Managing Director – Canada, Zayo Group

Robert Victor, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Comcast Business

Mirko Voltolini, Global Head of Network on Demand, Colt Technology Services

Jeremy Wubs, Senior Vice President, Marketing for Bell Business Markets, Bell Canada

Frank Morales, Vice President, Connectivity Services, Orange Business Services (Advisory Director)

