Verizon's Aamir Hussain Rejoins MEF Board
LOS ANGELES -- MEF announces that Aamir Hussain, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business Group, has rejoined the MEF Board of Directors. Hussain previously served on MEF's Board in 2018, during his tenure at CenturyLink.
Hussain will join the Board alongside an impressive group of service and technology provider executives and other senior experts who are guiding the organization's ambitious MEF 3.0 initiative to transform the communications industry. Hussain is a technology veteran with more than 25 years' experience implementing global technology operations. He joined Verizon in December, and before that served as CenturyLink's CTO.
MEF Board of Directors & Advisory Director
- Nan Chen, Senior Advisor, Ericsson
- Frederick Chui, Chief Commercial Officer, PCCW Global
- Andrew Dugan, Chief Technology Officer, CenturyLink
- Aamir Hussain, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business Group
- Daniele Mancuso, Chief Marketing Solutions & Business Development Officer, Sparkle Group
- Roman P. Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer, AT&T Business
- Ralph Santitoro, Head of Digital Services, Fujitsu Network Communications
- Michael Strople, President Allstream, Managing Director – Canada, Zayo Group
- Robert Victor, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Comcast Business
- Mirko Voltolini, Global Head of Network on Demand, Colt Technology Services
- Jeremy Wubs, Senior Vice President, Marketing for Bell Business Markets, Bell Canada
- Frank Morales, Vice President, Connectivity Services, Orange Business Services (Advisory Director)
