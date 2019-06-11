Verizon Adds Self-Service SD-WAN Option

What you need to know:

A new Co Management option for Verizon's SD WAN managed services portfolio now joins the Full management and Monitor and Notify service levels.

Customers have the ability to change a select set of policies through self-service portals and application programming interfaces (APIs).

Business intent-based, vendor-agnostic policy management facilitates uniform definition, translation and one-click deployment of policies across multiple sites.*

NEW YORK – Today, Verizon announced a new level of service – 'Co Management' – for its SD WAN managed services portfolio. Verizon is removing the worry of managing or knowing individual vendor complexities and providing uniform, intent-based interfaces across multi-vendor platforms. This new level of service gives enterprise customers the ability to change SD WAN policies (for example, Application Aware Routing, Quality of Service) through either the Verizon Enterprise Center (VEC) self-service, policy management portal (Portal) or Verizon's Application Programming Interface (API) platform.

The self-service portal enables customers to define intents based on users, applications, sites and their WAN links, and then apply the intents to different policy objects based on business needs. Giving customers self-control of application policies enables them to be more agile and responsive to their specific business needs, and ultimately, therefore, will enhance the overall user experience. Any policies and configurations that are not supported in the Portal or via APIs are still managed by Verizon.

"By adding Co Management to our managed services portfolio, we are giving enterprise customers the ability to define and implement their SD WAN policies across their location based on a rules-based engine, themselves," said Vickie Lonker, Vice President of Product Management at Verizon.

Co Management customers will have the ability to make changes to their policies via the Verizon Enterprise Center portal or the Verizon Digital Connect.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)