TPx Communications Adds Managed Networks to MSx Service Portfolio

LOS ANGELES -- TPx Communications, the premier managed services provider, announced today the general availability of MSx Networks, a managed service offering that helps customers efficiently create and maintain network solutions, including Wi-Fi, security, software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and switching. As a result, customers can improve agility, lower costs and reduce complexity, while providing a better and more secure user experience across the entire network.

Businesses of all sizes are struggling to keep up with networking demands. Lack of resources, expertise, time and training are all issues facing IT teams. MSx Networks managed services combine human expertise with powerful yet simple Cisco Meraki technology to take everyday IT burdens off businesses so they can thrive.

For example, customers requiring improved cloud application performance can subscribe to the MSx Networks managed SD-WAN offering to enable secure optimized connectivity to private, public and hybrid applications without having to address deployment challenges.

"MSx Networks is an exciting step for TPx as we continue to grow and advance as the nation's premier managed service provider," said Erik Nordquist, Senior Product Manager at TPx. "This new service will allow customers to support their existing IT teams for the fraction of the cost of hiring new staff. Customers will have the power to view and manage multiple networking devices on a single, cloud-based interface, all while leveraging TPx's expertise and managed service experience."

