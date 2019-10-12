Silver Peak Touts SD-WAN on a Global Scale

Silver Peak is looking to conquer the world. The SD-WAN vendor has launched automation tools designed to help enterprises -- and the service providers working on their behalf -- deploy networks on a global scale.

"This announcement is all about enabling global scale SD-WAN deployments at the very high end," Damon Ennis, Silver Peak SVP product, tells Light Reading. Initially, SD-WAN deployments were for hundreds of sites, with enterprises doing the work themselves. "As SD-WAN becomes more mainstream, we're getting more interest from very, very large enterprises," claims Ennis.

Enterprises need to scale to tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of locations, and these locations aren't just branch offices and headquarters, they're cruise ships, trains, ATM machines and other eclectic edge endpoints. These larger deployments are more and more being driven by service provider channels, with the service provider doing the rollout. And these bigger rollouts require improved automation tools, Ennis says.

For example, at a recent deployment with a Fortune 50 retailer with 4,000 locations, a service provider rolled out 50–100 locations per night by leveraging automated processes already embedded in Silver Peak's technology, Ennis boasts.

And now Silver Peak -- one of the top five SD-WAN vendors, according to analysts at IHS Markit Technology -- is adding new automation services to its Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform.

Unity Orchestrator Global Enterprise management is designed to allow very large enterprises, and service providers working on their behalf, to segment networks on a business unit level. For example, a large multinational manufacturer might have business units for jet engines, nuclear power plants and home electronics, and want independent SD-WANs for each of those business units managed using a single control system (a.k.a. a "single pane of glass").

Additionally, Silver Peak is introducing regional overlays, to automate different SD-WAN behaviors for different parts of the world; adding 25Gbit/s interfaces to its high end appliances; and offering one-click connectivity to Microsoft Azure and Office 365, in partnership with security providers ZScaler and Check Point.

Silver Peak and other SD-WAN vendors are struggling to differentiate in a crowded market, with some industry watchers suggesting there are as many as 70 rivals. That leads to a "Baskin-Robbins problem," as enterprise customers grapple with too many varieties of wide-area networks, a Comcast executive said at the MEF 19 conference last month.

Additionally, enterprises have varying needs for SD-WAN as a managed service, versus the DIY approach, and service providers need to be ready to meet those needs. Silver Peak is looking to partner more closely with service providers to do just that.

Like Silver Peak, Aryaka is focusing on the high end of the SD-WAN market, recently launching regional connectivity to complement its global services.

— Mitch Wagner Executive Editor, Light Reading