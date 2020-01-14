Silver Peak Appoints Ian Whiting President of Global Field Operations

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Silver Peak, the global SD-WAN leader, announced the appointment of Ian Whiting to the role of president, global field operations. Whiting will lead direct and indirect sales, sales operations and all aspects of the company's go-to-market strategy for channel and service provider partners. Whiting reports directly to Founder and CEO David Hughes.

With a proven track record of scaling business operations in existing and emerging markets for leading technology companies, Whiting will draw on his extensive experience to formulate and advance the company's go-to-market strategy to accelerate and broaden partner engagement and increase the velocity of new customer acquisition.

Prior to Silver Peak, Whiting served as president of Ruckus Networks where he led worldwide sales, marketing, services and support during a time when the business doubled in size. Prior to that, Ian served in senior executive roles at Egnyte, Fusion-io, Riverbed, Brocade Communications and Compaq Computer. Ian holds a degree in French and German from the University of Wales and a master's degree in European business management from Cranfield University.

Silver Peak Systems Inc.