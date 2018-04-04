Silver Peak & KDDI Europe Combine on SD-WAN Services

PARIS -- Silver Peak, the global leader in broadband and hybrid WAN solutions, and KDDI Europe, a London-based subsidiary of KDDI Corporation, today announced a formal global partnership agreement and the immediate availability of new tiered managed SD-WAN services powered by the Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution. EdgeConnect provides KDDI Europe with the ability to deliver a flexible range of tiered managed SD-WAN services that respond to escalating market demand and address the evolving WAN requirements of midsize and large cloud-connected enterprises with dozens to hundreds of geographically distributed locations. The new Managed SD-WAN services provide enterprises with high performance and cost effective connectivity designed to efficiently connect users to data center and cloud applications in accordance with service level agreements (SLAs).

Following a thorough evaluation of leading SD-WAN vendors, KDDI Europe ultimately selected the Silver Peak EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution for its comprehensive features and capabilities. Only EdgeConnect offers integrated WAN optimization and the ability to centrally orchestrate secure internet breakout on an application-by-application basis. The result, enterprise customers can securely connect employees in branch locations directly to SaaS and cloud-hosted applications in accordance with service level agreements over any combination of transport, including broadband.

Key Decision Criteria:

Ease of adaptability as an overlay service for existing and new customers

Lowest TCO when compared to competitive SD-WAN offerings

Tiered service delivery with Unity Boost integrated WAN optimization

Secure local internet breakout for direct branch to cloud application access

“Through our partnership with Silver Peak and the robust features and capabilities of the EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution, we are able to fully address the requirements of our global customers and accelerate service revenues while quenching the burgeoning market demand for next generation WAN services including managed cloud connect,” said Nick Polydorou, deputy director of network sales for KDDI Europe. “Enterprises have shown significant interest in evaluating and deploying managed SD-WAN services and we are highly confident that with our new managed SD-WAN services, powered by Silver Peak, we will now have the ability to quickly and effectively accelerate new service delivery for our existing enterprise customers while attracting a significant number of new enterprise customers.”

IDC predicts that 60 percent of enterprises will implement SD-WAN at some sites by the end of 2019, and a major criterion for selecting a service provider is the ability to offer one-stop tiered managed SD-WAN. This will allow enterprises to quickly realize the benefits of optimized application and cloud delivery, as well as significant WAN transport cost savings,” said Courtney Munroe, group vice president of worldwide telecommunications research at IDC. “Service providers like KDDI Europe, recognize the significant opportunity to accelerate service revenues via partnerships with leading SD-WAN vendors like Silver Peak that can facilitate comprehensive solutions to address the evolving use cases and WAN requirements of enterprise customers.”

Silver Peak Systems Inc.