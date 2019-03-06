& cplSiteName &
Video

Patriarchy Chicken & New Edge Services Take Flight at MWC19

3/4/2019
50%
50%
BARCELONA -- MWC19 -- Light Reading's Ray Le Maistre and Kelsey Ziser discuss AT&T and Microsoft Azure's partnership on network edge compute (NEC) services and Telefonica's collaboration with Azure on cloud partnerships to the edge. Kelsey explains how enterprises are driving changes in the SD-WAN market, and how Verizon and AT&T are bringing together SD-WAN with their 5G deployments. Also, she shares an update on a hot new game at MWC -- "patriarchy chicken."
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
MWC19: 5G Gets Industrial, Musical & Far Out
More Slideshows
Infographics