Patriarchy Chicken & New Edge Services Take Flight at MWC19

BARCELONA -- MWC19 -- Light Reading's Ray Le Maistre and Kelsey Ziser discuss AT&T and Microsoft Azure's partnership on network edge compute (NEC) services and Telefonica's collaboration with Azure on cloud partnerships to the edge. Kelsey explains how enterprises are driving changes in the SD-WAN market, and how Verizon and AT&T are bringing together SD-WAN with their 5G deployments. Also, she shares an update on a hot new game at MWC -- "patriarchy chicken."